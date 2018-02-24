Star Wars Rebels Wrap Party Celebrated With Mortis Cake
It looks like the Star Wars Rebels crew had their wrap party and as Tracy states below, "there was ugly crying". But hey, CAKE!
Yummy Mortis cake at the #StarWarsRebels series wrap party. And yes, there was ugly crying. pic.twitter.com/ofoLsZOu8U— Tracy Cannobbio (@Tcann13) February 24, 2018
