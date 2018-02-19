The Latest Episodes Of Star Wars Rebels Are Now Available Online
Fans can now watch "Jedi Night" and "Dume" via the DisneyNow app. The episodes will also be on iTunes first thing tomorrow.
Catch up on the most recent trailers below!
