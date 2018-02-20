Rebels Recon Looks At Star Wars Rebels Episodes "Jedi Night" and "DUME"

In this installment of Rebels Recon, we dig deep into the Star Wars Rebels episodes "Jedi Night" and "DUME." Host Andi Gutierrez sits down to discuss the episode with cast and crew including Dave Filoni, Steve Blum, Carrie Beck, Kilian Plunkett, and more.



Watch Star Wars Rebels every Monday at 9:00pm ET/PT on Disney XD.









