Rebels Recon Looks At Star Wars Rebels Episodes "Jedi Night" and "DUME"
In this installment of Rebels Recon, we dig deep into the Star Wars Rebels episodes "Jedi Night" and "DUME." Host Andi Gutierrez sits down to discuss the episode with cast and crew including Dave Filoni, Steve Blum, Carrie Beck, Kilian Plunkett, and more.
Watch Star Wars Rebels every Monday at 9:00pm ET/PT on Disney XD.
Related Stories:
Final Rebels Recon: Inside "A Fools Hope", "Family Reunion" And "Farewell"
Rebels Recon: Inside "Wolves and a Door" and "A World Between Worlds"
Star Wars Rebels Reminder!
Star Wars Rebels Wrap Party Celebrated With Mortis Cake
The Legacy Of Kanan Jarrus
Star Wars Rebels Sneak Peek: "Here We Go"
Symbols In Rebels First Shown In The Clone Wars Mortis Trilogy
Rebels Recon: "Rebel Assault"
Star Wars Rebels Recon: Inside "Kindred" & "Crawler Commandeers"
Rebels Recon Bonus: Hot Kallus