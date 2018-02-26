iTunes Screen Cap of Tonight's Rebels Shows A Familiar Face
Well this popped up today, what is your take on it? Will we see Ahsoka in "A World Between Worlds" tonight?
Click here to see what others are saying, and here for more detail courtesy SWNN.
Leaked image of "A World Between Worlds" by iTunes from r/starwarsrebels
