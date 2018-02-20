Symbols In Rebels First Shown In The Clone Wars Mortis Trilogy
Geek Girl Diva spotted the symbols and posted the below comparison shot.
Seems like Lucasfilm are trying to tie some things together before the show closes out!
Spotted this. Curious AF. #StarWarsRebels pic.twitter.com/22dUgbCdHn— Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) February 20, 2018
