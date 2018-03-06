Final Rebels Recon: Inside "A Fools Hope", "Family Reunion" And "Farewell"
Rebels Recon says goodbye to Star Wars Rebels with a deep dive into the series' final episodes "A Fool's Hope" and "Family Reunion - and Farewell." Host Andi Gutierrez discusses these episodes with cast and crew including Dave Filoni, Carrie Beck, Taylor Gray, and more.
