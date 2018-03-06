Star Wars Rebels Series Finale Q&A

Full Video (SPOILERS) of the Star Wars Rebels Series Finale Q & A with Dave Filoni (Executive Producer) & Voice Cast. This took place immediately after the screening of the final three episodes on the Walt Disney Studios Lot on 3/2/18. Make sure you watch Star Wars Rebels Series Finale ("Fool's Hope","Family Reunion -- and Farewell") first!









