Rebels Roundtable: The Series Finale
Rebels Roundtable is back for the final time.
Ryan, Brian Balance, and Dustin Roberts break down the final 2 episodes of the series.
The first half was recorded live before a series of technical difficulties.
Join them as they look at the past, present, and future of Star Wars Animation and what the finale meant for the next animated series.
