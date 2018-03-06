Rebels Roundtable: The Series Finale

Posted by Ryan on

Rebels Roundtable is back for the final time.



Ryan, Brian Balance, and Dustin Roberts break down the final 2 episodes of the series.



The first half was recorded live before a series of technical difficulties.



Join them as they look at the past, present, and future of Star Wars Animation and what the finale meant for the next animated series.



