Rebels Recon: Inside "Wolves and a Door" and "A World Between Worlds"

Posted by Dustin on

In this installment of Rebels Recon, we dig deep into the Star Wars Rebels episodes "Wolves and a Door" and "A World Between Worlds." Host Andi Gutierrez sits down to discuss the episode with cast and crew including Carrie Beck, Dave Filoni, Pablo Hidalgo, Ashley Eckstein, and more.









