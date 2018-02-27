Rebels Recon: Inside "Wolves and a Door" and "A World Between Worlds"
In this installment of Rebels Recon, we dig deep into the Star Wars Rebels episodes "Wolves and a Door" and "A World Between Worlds." Host Andi Gutierrez sits down to discuss the episode with cast and crew including Carrie Beck, Dave Filoni, Pablo Hidalgo, Ashley Eckstein, and more.
Related Stories:
Final Rebels Recon: Inside "A Fools Hope", "Family Reunion" And "Farewell"
Did Rebels Pull From Legends Again?
Fan Made Video Inserts Scenes From Voices Heard In Star Wars Rebels: A World Between Worlds
Star Wars Rebels Nod To The Last Jedi
Watch Two Five Minute Clips From Star Wars Rebels That Have Fans Talking
The Filoni Paradox
Sneak Peek At The Season Finale Of Star Wars Rebels!
Rebels Recon Looks At Star Wars Rebels Episodes "Jedi Night" and "DUME"
Rebels Recon: "Rebel Assault"
Star Wars Rebels Recon: Inside "Kindred" & "Crawler Commandeers"