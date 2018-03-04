Star Wars Rebels Series Finale Reminder!
The thrilling and inspiring galactic adventures of the Ghost crew will conclude MONDAY, MARCH 5 (8:30 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney XD in an exciting 90-minute grand finale of the critically-acclaimed animated series "Star Wars Rebels."
STAR WARS REBELS – MARCH 5 (8:30 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT)
In heartfelt remarks at tonight’s screening of the finale episode of #StarWarsRebels, Executive Producer Dave Filoni said "'Star Wars Rebels' will be the complete journey it was meant to be from the very beginning." Series finale premieres on MONDAY, MARCH 5 at 8:30pm #DisneyXD pic.twitter.com/cTIgVgAIYt— Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) March 3, 2018
