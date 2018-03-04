TheForce.net
TheForce.net
Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Rebels Series Finale Reminder!

Posted by Dustin on March 4, 2018 at 12:12 PM CST

The thrilling and inspiring galactic adventures of the Ghost crew will conclude MONDAY, MARCH 5 (8:30 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney XD in an exciting 90-minute grand finale of the critically-acclaimed animated series "Star Wars Rebels."

STAR WARS REBELS – MARCH 5 (8:30 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

  • In "A Fool's Hope" - Ezra calls in every favor he can to rally together a ragtag group for a seemingly impossible fight against Governor Pryce and her Imperial forces.
  • In "Family Reunion – and Farewell" – Ezra and team take drastic action to free Lothal.

    The "Star Wars Rebels" series finale will also be available on www.DisneyNOW.com at 10:00 p.m. ET after it premieres on Disney XD.














