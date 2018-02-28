Star Wars Rebels Nod To The Last Jedi

In what appears to be another small nod or tie in towards the overall Star Wars storyline, one of the portals seems to have Falthiers around it, similar to how the wolves are around the portal Ezra entered through. Could this portal lead to events during The Last Jedi? Check out this image below from the episode "A World Between Worlds".







Special thanks to Steve for the heads up!