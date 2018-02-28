TheForce.net
TheForce.net
Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Rebels Nod To The Last Jedi

Posted by Dustin on February 28, 2018 at 08:09 PM CST

In what appears to be another small nod or tie in towards the overall Star Wars storyline, one of the portals seems to have Falthiers around it, similar to how the wolves are around the portal Ezra entered through. Could this portal lead to events during The Last Jedi? Check out this image below from the episode "A World Between Worlds".

Star Wars Rebels

Special thanks to Steve for the heads up!

