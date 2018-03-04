Star Wars Rebels Finale Party Time
Giulianna The Star Wars Mom has updated her site with a few Star Wars Rebels recipes and free printable food labels.
The Best Star Wars Rebels Party Food, Labels, and Decals!
I've updated most of the free printable food labels for Star Wars Rebels recipes. I think they look much better. The theme rocks. So we have the labels, recipes, and even how to make Star Wars decal clings for your cups and plates. You can search my site for more Star Wars Rebels invitations, coloring pages, banners, cupcake flags, etc.
Star Wars Rebels Recipes and Labels
Ezraspberry Lemonade Slushies Herashey's Smores Chopper Chip Cookies Sabine's Starbird Bars Herashey's Chocolate Cake Zeb O Rings Kanan's Kannonballs
May the Force Be With You!!!
Related Stories:
Star Wars Rebels Series Finale Reminder!
Did Rebels Pull From Legends Again?
Fan Made Video Inserts Scenes From Voices Heard In Star Wars Rebels: A World Between Worlds