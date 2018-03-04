Star Wars Rebels Finale Party Time

Giulianna The Star Wars Mom has updated her site with a few Star Wars Rebels recipes and free printable food labels.







The Best Star Wars Rebels Party Food, Labels, and Decals!

I've updated most of the free printable food labels for Star Wars Rebels recipes. I think they look much better. The theme rocks. So we have the labels, recipes, and even how to make Star Wars decal clings for your cups and plates. You can search my site for more Star Wars Rebels invitations, coloring pages, banners, cupcake flags, etc.



Star Wars Rebels Recipes and Labels

Ezraspberry Lemonade Slushies

Herashey's Smores

Chopper Chip Cookies

Sabine's Starbird Bars

Herashey's Chocolate Cake

Zeb O Rings

Kanan's Kannonballs



May the Force Be With You!!!