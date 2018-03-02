Rebels Roundtable: Wolves And A Door, A World Between Worlds
The ForceCast is BACK!!
Ryan and Daniel bring back Rebels Roundtable as they discuss Wolves and a Door and A World Between Worlds.
They talk about Morits, Palpatine, Ezra, and much more. Ryan and Daniel also discuss why this is the most important episode Filoni has ever made!
