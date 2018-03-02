Rebels Roundtable: Wolves And A Door, A World Between Worlds

Posted by Dustin on

The ForceCast is BACK!!



Ryan and Daniel bring back Rebels Roundtable as they discuss Wolves and a Door and A World Between Worlds.



They talk about Morits, Palpatine, Ezra, and much more. Ryan and Daniel also discuss why this is the most important episode Filoni has ever made!



Don't forget to go to TryLootCrate.com/Forcecast and use the promo code BRIDGE10 for 10% off your first month.



Check Out Our Merch Shop!



Listen Now!

Download or Subscribe!

More Resources:

Subscribe to the entire ForceCast network here: iTunes | RSS | Email



Get the smartphone apps for iOS and Android

Contact Us!