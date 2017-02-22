Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017: Rancho Obi-Wan Returns
Posted by Chris on February 22, 2017 at 10:45 PM CST
From StarWarsCelebration.com
:
Rancho Obi-Wan, the non-profit museum in Northern California that houses the world’s largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia, will take Star Wars fans back to the future at its Celebration Orlando exhibit April 13 to 16.
To commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars, the Rancho exhibit will create a Star Wars bedroom and play area of the era that kids and fans could only dream about. It will be filled with vintage Star Wars memorabilia from all over the world.
“In your mind’s eye, if you were a pre-teenager in the late 1970s and a huge Star Wars fan, this would the fantasy room you wouldn’t want to leave,” said Steve Sansweet, chairman of Rancho Obi-Wan. “We’re pulling out all the stops to create an ideal, over-the-top environment with items authentic to the era.”
The 900-square-foot Rancho exhibit will also showcase memorabilia from three previous Star Wars anniversaries: the 10th, which was marked by the first official Star Wars convention in Los Angeles; the 20th, which brought the original trilogy back to movie theaters in an extraordinarily successful return; and the 30th, which celebrated the anniversary with the Star Wars Spectacular on January 1, 2007 at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
“We’re really excited that Lucasfilm and ReedPop are giving us this opportunity to spur memories of older fans and create new ones for younger fans,” Sansweet said. The booth will also feature some special Rancho Obi-Wan souvenirs and other surprises. For more information about the museum, visit www.ranchoobiwan.org.