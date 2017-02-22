Upcoming Birthdays
Will George Lucas Attend The 40th Anniversary Panel At Celebration Orlando?
Posted by Dustin on February 22, 2017 at 08:21 PM CST
This recently announced panel for Star Wars Celebration Orlando is going to be one of the big ones you don't want to miss at Celebration Orlando. You can see the trailers online and the movies later, but this, this is a once in a lifetime event. I highly recommend you attend, if possible.

Now they don't specifically mention George Lucas any where in the announcement but wouldn't you think he'd be there for this one? They do mention "many not-to-be-missed surprises". He's done panels at prior Star Wars Celebrations, and has been known to roam the convention floor prior to opening. My money is on George attending. This is his baby, I don't care who owns it.

From StarWars.com:

A very special tribute to the 40th anniversary of Star Wars will kick start Celebration Orlando in grand fashion.

The Star Wars 40th anniversary panel, hosted by Warwick Davis and set for Thursday, April 13, will feature Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and discussions with some of the saga’s brightest stars. It promises to highlight the impact of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom that has propelled it for the last four decades; this marquee Celebration event will undoubtedly include many not-to-be-missed surprises. So set hyperspace coordinates accordingly…

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit starwarscelebration.com for tickets and more info!
