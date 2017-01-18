Upcoming Birthdays
Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 Artist Alley Line Up
Posted by Dustin on January 18, 2017 at 03:36 PM CST
Fans attending Star Wars Celebration Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center on April 13-16 are in for a treat as 32 final artists have been selected to participate in this show. Attendees will be able to look over , and purchase exclusive art prints created by the artists, talk to the artists, and request custom commissioned art too. Below is a list of those artists attending the show. Expect to see the actual art prints they will be offering, online prior to the show.

Drew Baker
Alex Buechel
Matt Busch
Lin Zy Busch
Jeff Carlisle
Cryssy Cheung
Jason Christman
Katie Cook
Joe Corroney
Chris Dee
Brian DeGuire
Danny Haas
Scott Harben
Stephen Hayford
Joe Hogan
Brad Hudson
Lee Kohse
Erik Maell
Randy Martinez
Brian Miller
Jake Murray
William O'Neill
Jason Palmer
Chris Reiff
Brian Rood
Josh Smith
Chris Trevas
Malcom Tween
Adrianna Vanderstelt
Jerry Vanderstelt
Russell Walks
Brent Woodside

