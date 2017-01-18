Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 Artist Alley Line Up

Posted by Dustin on at 03:36 PM CST

Fans attending Star Wars Celebration Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center on April 13-16 are in for a treat as 32 final artists have been selected to participate in this show. Attendees will be able to look over , and purchase exclusive art prints created by the artists, talk to the artists, and request custom commissioned art too. Below is a list of those artists attending the show. Expect to see the actual art prints they will be offering, online prior to the show.



Drew Baker

Alex Buechel

Matt Busch

Lin Zy Busch

Jeff Carlisle

Cryssy Cheung

Jason Christman

Katie Cook

Joe Corroney

Chris Dee

Brian DeGuire

Danny Haas

Scott Harben

Stephen Hayford

Joe Hogan

Brad Hudson

Lee Kohse

Erik Maell

Randy Martinez

Brian Miller

Jake Murray

William O'Neill

Jason Palmer

Chris Reiff

Brian Rood

Josh Smith

Chris Trevas

Malcom Tween

Adrianna Vanderstelt

Jerry Vanderstelt

Russell Walks

Brent Woodside