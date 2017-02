Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will appear on stage at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando on Friday, April 14th. There will be plenty of surprises and special guests on the panel to keep the excitement brewing and speculation spinning throughout the rest of the weekend. Visit http://www.starwarscelebration.com/ for tickets, and check back closer to the show for queuing and wristband details.