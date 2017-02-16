Fans attending Celebration Orlando in April may want to get a jump start on what they are wearing by ordering one of these limited edition T-shirts featuring The Last Jedi logo and branded for the event it self.
It's a surprise stop on the Road to Celebration! The Star Wars Celebration Team is proud to bring you the very first, officially licensed Star Wars: The Last Jedi T-Shirt - exclusively available to Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 ticket holders.
Fans are limited to ordering a total of ten (10) Star Wars: The Last Jedi T-Shirt per ticket order. Any customer attempting to purchase more than 10 shirts in total, including placing multiple orders totaling more than 10 shirts, will have their orders cancelled and access to future Star Wars Celebration online exclusives revoked.
