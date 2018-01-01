Star Wars: The Last Jedi has just wrapped up its 3rd weekend in theaters and here are the numbers to date.
In Just the last 18 days of the year, "The Last Jedi" had the second best opening weekend with $220,009,584. Then despite fan backlash continued to hold each weekend, quickly climbing to $517,144,228 to become the number one film of the year in the U.S. In addition, the film climbed to over $1 billion in ticket sales globally.
All of this, in not even three weeks, just 18 days.....
What a horrible film, fire everyone and start over.
{/end-sarcasm}