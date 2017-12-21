Dan Brooks from the StarWars.com team has posted this great three part interview with Creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies who discusses how certain characters are brought to life in the Star Wars galaxy.Designing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Part 1: How Porgs Were Hatched
StarWars.com talks with creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies About Developing Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Adorable Critters from Ahch-To.Designing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Part 2: Creating The Caretakers
Creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies discusses bringing the ancient keepers of Ahch-To to life.Designing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Part 3: Developing BB-9E, A Droid Fit For The First Order
Creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies discusses the devious counterpart to Poe Dameron's droid pal - and reveals a very special Easter Egg!