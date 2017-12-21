Dan Brooks from the StarWars.com team has posted this great three part interview with Creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies who discusses how certain characters are brought to life in the Star Wars galaxy.StarWars.com talks with creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies About Developing Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Adorable Critters from Ahch-To.Creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies discusses bringing the ancient keepers of Ahch-To to life.Creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies discusses the devious counterpart to Poe Dameron's droid pal - and reveals a very special Easter Egg!