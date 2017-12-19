SPOILER ALERT!
The Last Jedi is FINALLY OUT!!
Join us over the next three shows, as we recap the movie and give our thoughts on all aspects of the film.
In part one, Ryan and Daniel are joined by Lindsay and Jon Hopkins to discuss their viewing experiences. They talk about the overall reaction to the film and discuss the major moments like Rey's parentage reveal, Luke dying, Yoda appearing, and how Rian Johnson blew the doors of the saga norms.
Then, the show gets turned over to you as they play 7 voicemails from listeners.
Join us this Friday for part two.
