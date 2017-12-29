The ForceCast is BACK!!!
This week, we are completing our Last Jedi Review series. Ryan and Daniel open the show with stories from the premiere on December 9th.
Then Bobby Roberts (formerly Full of Sith) joins the guys to discuss the criticism of the film and then about if Solo can pull off the 5 month promotion.
We ran out of time for voicemails, so we will open the show next week with them.
Bobby's miniseries that was mentioned on the show is now available here
.
