Probe
Droid
Poll
How Do You Rank Star Wars: The Last Jedi?
5 Lightsabers
4 Lightsabers
3 Lightsabers
2 Lightsabers
1 Lightsaber
Current Results

The ForceCast
The Forcecast: December 29th-The Last Jedi Review Part 3
Posted by Ryan on December 29, 2017 at 03:51 PM CST
The ForceCast is BACK!!! 

This week, we are completing our Last Jedi Review series. Ryan and Daniel open the show with stories from the premiere on December 9th. 

Then Bobby Roberts (formerly Full of Sith) joins the guys to discuss the criticism of the film and then about if Solo can pull off the 5 month promotion.

We ran out of time for voicemails, so we will open the show next week with them. 

Bobby's miniseries that was mentioned on the show is now available here.

Don't forget to go to TryLootCrate.com/Forcecast and use the promo code BRIDGE10 for 10% off your first month.

Check Out Our Merch Shop!


Listen Now!



Download or Subscribe!



More Resources:

Contact Us!

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: December 29th-The Last Jedi Review Part 3
The Forcecast: December 22nd-The Last Jedi Review Part 2
The Forcecast: December 18th-The Last Jedi Review Part 1

The Forcecast: December 29th-The Last Jedi Review Part 3
New Han Solo Promo Art Showing Up
A New Hope Obi-Wan Vs. Vader Lightsaber Fight Reimagined

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Free Association Thread.
Did The Last Jedi change your view of the new SW canon?
Cute Overload - The Thread (image heavy!)
What was the last videogame you beat?

The Women Who Run The Star Wars Universe
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
Clone Wars Conversations Ep 10: Angelique Perrin "More Than A Jedi"
TFN Review: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Visual Dictionary From DK
A Star Wars Comic #12 "Hope"
TFN Review: Phasma By Delilah S. Dawson From Del Rey Books
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: December 2017
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017

Disney Files Lawsuit Over Sabacc
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Porg Invasion!
Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Announces New Content Inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Forcecast: December 29th-The Last Jedi Review Part 3
A Hero's Journey - Luke Skywalker
A Star Wars Comic #12 "Hope"
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Kotobukiya Photo Archive: Rey & Finn ARTFX+ Model Kit Statue Two Pack
Beast Kingdom: First Order Stormtrooper Egg Attack Figure Discounted
Kotobukiya Photo Archive: Poe Dameron & BB-8 ARTFX+ Model Kit Statue Two Pack
Store Report: Select Hasbro And Spin Master On Clearance At Target

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 258
IndyCast: Episode 257
IndyCast: Episode 256


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE