SPOILER ALERT!
THE FORCECAST IS BACK!!!
This week, Ryan and Daniel are joined by the Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin to break down more of The Last Jedi. They discuss Finn/Rose on Canto Bight. Then the foursome discuss Holdo and Poe and finish up with Kylo Ren's redemption.
The show then gets turned over to you as we play your voicemails
Don't forget to go to TryLootCrate.com/Forcecast
and use the promo code BRIDGE10 for 10% off your first month.Check Out Our Merch Shop! Listen Now!Download or Subscribe! More Resources:Contact Us!