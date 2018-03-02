TheForce.net
TheForce.net
Jedi Council Movies Television Literature Games Fandom Podcasts
Home Contact About Forums Movies Television Literature Games Fandom Podcast
The Last Jedi

Take A Look At Some Of The Deleted Scenes From The Last Jedi

Posted by Dustin on March 2, 2018 at 08:44 AM CST

EW.com have posted another great series of articles describing five of the deleted scenes we will see on the upcoming The Last Jedi home video release. The scenes described are as follows.

  • BB-8’s Reveals Rey’s Goodbye
  • Rey and the Raiders of the Caretaker Village
  • Luke In Mourning
  • The Supremacy Infiltration
  • A Different Phasma Showdown

    Here are some of the images from the scenes listed above! Click here for the full read at EW.com!













    Related Stories:

    Deleted Scene From The Last Jedi - Rose & Hux
    Watch The Phasma Deleted Scene From The Last Jedi!
    Watch Andy Serkis Bring Snoke To Life In This Behind The Scenes Clip
    Go Behind The Scenes Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi With Daisy Ridley In Never-Before-Seen Footage
    Is This A List Of The Last Jedi Deleted Scenes?
    Rian Johnson Breaks Down The Deleted Scenes From The Last Jedi
    Glimpse The First Deleted Scene From The Last Jedi

    • Awesome Con

    SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY OPENS INCountdown

    Movie News

    Creating Crystal Foxes For Star Wars: The Last Jedi
    The Director And The Jedi: Rian And Carrie
    Mark Hamill Tears Up For Yoda

    Television News

    Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
    The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns
    Taylor Gray On Ezra Bridger

    Literature News

    Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
    Jedi Journals: March 2018
    Daniel Jose Older Talks Star Wars: Last Shot

    Jedi Council Forums

    Why Jedi Never See Their Families... (one shot, humor, complete)
    Fleet Junkie Flagship- The technical discussions of the GFFA (Capital Ships thread Mk. II)
    What did Luke Skywalker do in between Episodes 5 and 6?
    LOTF - First Time Read Thread

    The ForceCast
    The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns
    Rebels Roundtable For The Series Finale
    The Forcecast: March 2nd-Rian Johnson Speaks

    Game News

    What Is Star Wars Resistance?
    Star Wars: Force Collection Shuts Down This April
    More Star Wars Legends Characters Coming Back

    Fandom News

    Is It Time For A Non-Human Lead?
    Watch Mark Hamill's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony From A Fans Perspective
    Rogue One VHS Commercial

    Rebelscum.com

    Star Wars Birthdays

    Upcoming Birthdays in next 10 Days
    3/14 - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Special Edition (1997)
    3/16 - Alan Tudyk
    3/19 - Dermot Crowley

    Star Wars Literature Podcasting

    TFN Book Reviews

    The Clone Wars

    STAR WARS REBELS

    LEGO FREEMAKERS

    FORCES OF DESTINY

    TFN FAN FILMS

    Indiana Jones Podcasting

    Contact | About | TFN 2.0 Archives
    Privacy | Disclaimer
    2018 TFN, LLC.