The Last Jedi

Go Behind The Scenes Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi With Daisy Ridley In Never-Before-Seen Footage

Posted by Dustin on March 7, 2018 at 03:38 PM CST

In never-before-seen footage, Rey (Ridley) harnesses the Force on the deserted island of Ahch-To, where she struggles to find the balance between the Dark and the Light.





You can read the full article here at E!

