Is This A List Of The Last Jedi Deleted Scenes?

Posted by Dustin on

SWNN reports that a fan found the following listing on an Australian retailer's website. On this list of 14 deleted scenes to be included with the home release of The Last Jedi, some are already known. We will all find out together on March 13th when it is released for digital download!





Alternate Opening



Paige’s Gun Jams



Luke Has a Moment



Poe: Not Much of a Sewer



It’s Kind of Weird That You Recorded That



The Caretaker Sizes Up Rey



Caretaker Village Sequence



Extended Fathier Chase



Mega Destroyer Incursion – Extended Version



Rose Bites the Hand That Taunts Her



Phasma Squealed Like a Whoop Hog



Rose & Finn Go To Where They Belong



Rey & Chewie in the Falcon



The Costumes and Creatures of Canto Bight