The Last Jedi

Is This A List Of The Last Jedi Deleted Scenes?

Posted by Dustin on February 22, 2018 at 02:31 PM CST

SWNN reports that a fan found the following listing on an Australian retailer's website. On this list of 14 deleted scenes to be included with the home release of The Last Jedi, some are already known. We will all find out together on March 13th when it is released for digital download!

Alternate Opening

Paige’s Gun Jams

Luke Has a Moment

Poe: Not Much of a Sewer

It’s Kind of Weird That You Recorded That

The Caretaker Sizes Up Rey

Caretaker Village Sequence

Extended Fathier Chase

Mega Destroyer Incursion – Extended Version

Rose Bites the Hand That Taunts Her

Phasma Squealed Like a Whoop Hog

Rose & Finn Go To Where They Belong

Rey & Chewie in the Falcon

The Costumes and Creatures of Canto Bight

Creating Crystal Foxes For Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Director And The Jedi: Rian And Carrie
Mark Hamill Tears Up For Yoda

Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns
Taylor Gray On Ezra Bridger

Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
Jedi Journals: March 2018
Daniel Jose Older Talks Star Wars: Last Shot

Why Jedi Never See Their Families... (one shot, humor, complete)
Fleet Junkie Flagship- The technical discussions of the GFFA (Capital Ships thread Mk. II)
What did Luke Skywalker do in between Episodes 5 and 6?
LOTF - First Time Read Thread

The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns
Rebels Roundtable For The Series Finale
The Forcecast: March 2nd-Rian Johnson Speaks

What Is Star Wars Resistance?
Star Wars: Force Collection Shuts Down This April
More Star Wars Legends Characters Coming Back

Is It Time For A Non-Human Lead?
Watch Mark Hamill's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony From A Fans Perspective
Rogue One VHS Commercial

