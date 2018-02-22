Is This A List Of The Last Jedi Deleted Scenes?
SWNN reports that a fan found the following listing on an Australian retailer's website. On this list of 14 deleted scenes to be included with the home release of The Last Jedi, some are already known. We will all find out together on March 13th when it is released for digital download!
Alternate Opening
Paige’s Gun Jams
Luke Has a Moment
Poe: Not Much of a Sewer
It’s Kind of Weird That You Recorded That
The Caretaker Sizes Up Rey
Caretaker Village Sequence
Extended Fathier Chase
Mega Destroyer Incursion – Extended Version
Rose Bites the Hand That Taunts Her
Phasma Squealed Like a Whoop Hog
Rose & Finn Go To Where They Belong
Rey & Chewie in the Falcon
The Costumes and Creatures of Canto Bight
