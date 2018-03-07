Watch The Phasma Deleted Scene From The Last Jedi!
In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we debut a never-before-seen deleted scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, talk with comic book writer Cavan Scott about his previous and upcoming work, report back from a special screening of the Star Wars Rebels series finale, and more!
Related Stories:
Deleted Scene From The Last Jedi - Rose & Hux
Watch This Leia & Poe Behind-The-Scenes Clip From Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Take A Look At Some Of The Deleted Scenes From The Last Jedi
Is This A List Of The Last Jedi Deleted Scenes?
Rian Johnson Breaks Down The Deleted Scenes From The Last Jedi
Glimpse The First Deleted Scene From The Last Jedi
The Force Awakens Deleted Scene: Unkar Plutt Upsets A Wookiee
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deleted Scenes Teaser
The Force Awakens Deleted Scenes Imagery