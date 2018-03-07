TheForce.net
The Star Wars Show

Watch The Phasma Deleted Scene From The Last Jedi!

Posted by Dustin on March 7, 2018

In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we debut a never-before-seen deleted scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, talk with comic book writer Cavan Scott about his previous and upcoming work, report back from a special screening of the Star Wars Rebels series finale, and more!



