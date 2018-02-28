Star Wars Rebels Series Finale Sizzle - "Let's Finish This"
The thrilling and inspiring galactic adventures of the Ghost crew will conclude MONDAY, MARCH 5 (8:30 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney XD in an exciting 90-minute grand finale of the critically-acclaimed animated series "Star Wars Rebels."
STAR WARS REBELS – MARCH 5 (8:30 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Related Stories:
How The Rebels Finale Sets Up Future Series
Fan Made Video Inserts Scenes From Voices Heard In Star Wars Rebels: A World Between Worlds
Star Wars Rebels Nod To The Last Jedi
Watch Two Five Minute Clips From Star Wars Rebels That Have Fans Talking
The Filoni Paradox
Sneak Peek At The Season Finale Of Star Wars Rebels!