Star Wars Rebels Series Finale Sizzle - "Let's Finish This"

Dustin

The thrilling and inspiring galactic adventures of the Ghost crew will conclude MONDAY, MARCH 5 (8:30 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney XD in an exciting 90-minute grand finale of the critically-acclaimed animated series "Star Wars Rebels."



STAR WARS REBELS – MARCH 5 (8:30 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT)



In "A Fool's Hope" - Ezra calls in every favor he can to rally together a ragtag group for a seemingly impossible fight against Governor Pryce and her Imperial forces.

