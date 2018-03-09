TheForce.net
The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns

Posted by Ryan on March 9, 2018 at 11:19 AM CST

The ForceCast is BACK!!!

This week, Daniel is out, so Charlotte from Skytalkers is in with Ryan to talk all things Star Wars.

Ryan and Charlotte are joined by Taylor Gray, the voice of Ezra Bridger. He talks about the show ending, gives a behind the scenes look at the final episodes, and much more!

Then, R&C talk about the news of the live action TV show and why Charlotte was disappointed in the news while also being excited.

They end the show with a game and learn more about Charlotte.

Go to Skytalkers.com and check out Charlotte's show!

