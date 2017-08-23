Marvel has sent out solicitations for their November 2017 titles, including 7 Star Wars
comics and one Trade Paperback!STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2017) #7
CHARLES SOULE (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A)
Covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA
LEGACY’S END BEGINS!
As Vader takes his place in command of the Emperor’s secret Inquisitorius Program, he sets his sights on one of the most dangerous Jedi remaining alive…and it’s not who you’d expect.
32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH) STAR WARS (2015) #38
Kieron Gillen (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)
Covers by DAVID MARQUEZ
ISSUE #38 - VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL WALSH
ISSUE #38 - VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON
ISSUE #38 - HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Pepe Larraz
ISSUE #38 - STAR WARS 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA
ISSUE #38 - ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVERS BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
THE ASHES OF JEDHA!
KIERON GILLEN’S FIRST ISSUE ON STAR WARS!
The Rebel Alliance turns its attention to the shattered planet of Jedha! Once the site of great significance to the Jedi, Jedha was left in ruins when the Death Star annihilated the Holy City there. Now, new series writer Kieron Gillen joins artist Salvador Larroca to bring Luke, Leia, Han, and the rest to the remains of the tragic victim of the Empire’s fury!
32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #14
Kieron Gillen & SIMON Spurrier (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A)
Cover by ASHLEY WITTER
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS
• Doctor Aphra’s antics are causing mayhem once again…
• But is she really the one calling the shots?
32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH) STAR WARS: JEDI OF THE REPUBLIC – MACE WINDU #4
MATTHEW OWENS (W)
DENYS COWAN (A)
Cover by JESUS SAIZ
Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY
Star Wars 40th Anniversary
Variant Cover by WILL SLINEY
• Mace’s faith in the Jedi path is tested when he is challenged – by one of his own!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99STAR WARS: POE DAMERON #21
CHARLES SOULE (W)
Angel Unzueta (A)
Cover by PHIL NOTO
Star Wars 40th Anniversary
Variant Cover by ASHLEY WITTER
• Black Squadron is on a mission…
• Impossible? Not for Poe Dameron’s crew!
• It’s prison break time!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: NEW REPUBLIC TRADE PAPERBACK #3
Written by MICHAEL STACKPOLE & JAN STRNAD
Penciled by GARY ERSKINE, JOHN NADEAU, STEVE CRESPO, JIM HALL & DREW JOHNSON
Cover by KEVIN RYAN
Wedge Antilles leads the Rogue Squadron into action and adventure! It begins with what should be a straightforward mission — but will a simple search and rescue end with a requiem for a Rogue? Then, meet the Empire’s answer to Wedge and his elite band of X-wing pilots: Baron Fel, Imperial flying ace! And his wingmen are more than a match for anyone! Will Fel be Rogue Squadron’s downfall — or could he be much more? Our heroes will face pirates, the vindictive Iceheart and an Imperial Star Destroyer! But their deadliest mission of all awaits: If the New Republic is to take hold of Imperial Center and turn the tide of war, Rogue Squadron must rescue former would-be Emperor Sate Pestage — the only trouble is, he’s wanted by the Empire for high treason! Collecting STAR WARS: X-WING ROGUE SQUADRON #17-35.
472 PGS./Rated T …$39.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-90797-6