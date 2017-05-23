Upcoming Birthdays
Marvel Comics For August 2017
Posted by Jay on May 23, 2017 at 08:03 PM CST
Marvel has sent out solicitations for their August 2017 titles, including 9 Star Wars comics and one coloring book!

Darth Vader (2017) 4


STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2017) #4
Charles Soule (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A/C)
Variant Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
• Vader’s first mission isn’t going well.
• The dark side is the way of power.
• But no one said it would be easy.
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Rogue One 5


STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE #5
JODY HOUSER (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A)
Cover by PHIL NOTO
• The Star Wars story continues!
• Rogue One, the small rebel crew comprising Jyn Erso and friends, has arrived on Scarif!
• But much danger lays in the path between the rebels and the Death Star plans….
• Including never-before-seen moments!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Doctor Aphra 11


STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #11
KIERON GILLEN (W) • KEV WALKER (A)
Cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by PAOLO RIVERA
• Aphra’s mission to make quick credits by auctioning off an ancient Jedi artifact is going to plan…
• That is, until it isn’t.
• Meanwhile, a dark figure from Aphra’s past decides to make an appearance…
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Rogue One – Cassian & K-2SO Special


STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – CASSIAN & K-2SO SPECIAL
DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI (W) • FERNANDO BLANCO (A)
Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
Variant Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE
• Cassian Andor is one of the top intelligence agents in the ranks of the Rebel Alliance, ably assisted by his reprogrammed Imperial security droid, K-2SO.
• But naturally, the two weren’t always on the same side of the Galactic Civil War.
• Now, for the first time, read the story of the pair’s first contentious meeting! It is very likely not to go well.
40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99


Poe Dameron 18


STAR WARS: POE DAMERON #18
CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A)
Cover by PHIL NOTO
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by TRADD MOORE
• Jess Pava and Kare Kun are on a mission to expose the First Order to the rest of the galaxy!
• Meanwhile, Poe Dameron and Snap Wexley are tracking down Oddy Muva – the traitor!
• Black Squadron divided!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Star Wars (2015) 34 Star Wars 34 (Daniel Acuña 40th Anniversary variant)


STAR WARS (2015) #34
JASON AARON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)
Cover by MIKE MAYHEW
Issue #34 - Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by DANIEL ACUñA
Issue #35 - Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by AMY REEDER
Action Figure Variant CoverS by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
• Two issues featuring tales of the Star Wars underworld!
• First, Sana and Lando join forces on Coruscant to swindle some credits!
• Then, Han and Chewie go back to smuggling…for a Hutt?!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Jedi of the Republic – Mace Windu 1


STAR WARS: JEDI OF THE REPUBLIC – MACE WINDU #1 (of 5)
MATT OWENS (W) • DENYS COWAN (A)
Cover by JESUS SAIZ
Variant Cover by RAHZZAH
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Homage Variant Cover by Javier RODRIGUEZ
MOVIE VARIANT AND ANIMATION VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE
For over a thousand generations, the Jedi have been the peacekeepers of the galaxy…but now, at the dawn of the Clone Wars, they find themselves in a new role: generals in the Army of the Republic. As Mace Windu, one of the Jedi’s greatest warriors, leads a small unit of Jedi into battle shortly after the war begins, the Jedi must make peace with their new role, or be lost to the violence around them!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Doctor Aphra Annual 1


STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #1
KIERON GILLEN (W) • MARC LAMING (A)
Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO
• Doctor Aphra has a troubled past full of parental drama and war.
• But what about her Wookiee shadow, Black Krrsantan?
• Find out just how this Wookiee warrior is as frightening as they say…
• …and then some!
40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99


Star Wars 35 (Amy Reeder 40th Anniversary variant)


STAR WARS (2015) #35
JASON AARON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)
Cover by MIKE MAYHEW
Issue #34 - Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by DANIEL ACUñA
Issue #35 - Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by AMY REEDER
Action Figure Variant CoverS by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
• Two issues featuring tales of the Star Wars underworld!
• First, Sana and Lando join forces on Coruscant to swindle some credits!
• Then, Han and Chewie go back to smuggling…for a Hutt?!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Color Your Own Darth Vader


COLOR YOUR OWN DARTH VADER
Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, JOHN CASSADAY & MIKE DEODATO JR.
Cover by ADI GRANOV
Wield your pencils, markers or crayons like a lightsaber and bring life to the world of one of the greatest villains of all: Darth Vader! For the Dark Lord is rendered here in 60 pages of crisp black-and-white, and he finds the lack of color disturbing! Vader is waiting for you to add shades to the legendary struggle between the Empire and the rebels — and he’s brought along more Star Wars bad guys, like Boba Fett, Jabba the Hutt and the all-new rogues: Doctor Aphra, BeeTee, Triple-Zero and Black Krrsantan! Feel the power of the dark side and go to town with your charcoals — or bring out the Sith Lord’s rarely seen lighter side with pastels! Use the Force, or press lightly! But whatever you do, join Vader, and together you can rule this coloring book!
120 PGS./All Ages …$9.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-90822-5
