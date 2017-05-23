Marvel has sent out solicitations for their August 2017 titles, including 9comics and one coloring book!Charles Soule (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A/C)Variant Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE• Vader’s first mission isn’t going well.• The dark side is the way of power.• But no one said it would be easy.32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99JODY HOUSER (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A)Cover by PHIL NOTO• The Star Wars story continues!• Rogue One, the small rebel crew comprising Jyn Erso and friends, has arrived on Scarif!• But much danger lays in the path between the rebels and the Death Star plans….• Including never-before-seen moments!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99KIERON GILLEN (W) • KEV WALKER (A)Cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMAStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by PAOLO RIVERA• Aphra’s mission to make quick credits by auctioning off an ancient Jedi artifact is going to plan…• That is, until it isn’t.• Meanwhile, a dark figure from Aphra’s past decides to make an appearance…32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI (W) • FERNANDO BLANCO (A)Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCOVariant Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE• Cassian Andor is one of the top intelligence agents in the ranks of the Rebel Alliance, ably assisted by his reprogrammed Imperial security droid, K-2SO.• But naturally, the two weren’t always on the same side of the Galactic Civil War.• Now, for the first time, read the story of the pair’s first contentious meeting! It is very likely not to go well.40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A)Cover by PHIL NOTOStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by TRADD MOORE• Jess Pava and Kare Kun are on a mission to expose the First Order to the rest of the galaxy!• Meanwhile, Poe Dameron and Snap Wexley are tracking down Oddy Muva – the traitor!• Black Squadron divided!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99JASON AARON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)Cover by MIKE MAYHEWIssue #34 - Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by DANIEL ACUñAIssue #35 - Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by AMY REEDERAction Figure Variant CoverS by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER• Two issues featuring tales of the Star Wars underworld!• First, Sana and Lando join forces on Coruscant to swindle some credits!• Then, Han and Chewie go back to smuggling…for a Hutt?!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99(of 5)MATT OWENS (W) • DENYS COWAN (A)Cover by JESUS SAIZVariant Cover by RAHZZAHStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMANHomage Variant Cover by Javier RODRIGUEZMOVIE VARIANT AND ANIMATION VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLEFor over a thousand generations, the Jedi have been the peacekeepers of the galaxy…but now, at the dawn of the Clone Wars, they find themselves in a new role: generals in the Army of the Republic. As Mace Windu, one of the Jedi’s greatest warriors, leads a small unit of Jedi into battle shortly after the war begins, the Jedi must make peace with their new role, or be lost to the violence around them!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99KIERON GILLEN (W) • MARC LAMING (A)Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMAVariant Cover by PHIL NOTO• Doctor Aphra has a troubled past full of parental drama and war.• But what about her Wookiee shadow, Black Krrsantan?• Find out just how this Wookiee warrior is as frightening as they say…• …and then some!40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99JASON AARON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)Cover by MIKE MAYHEWIssue #34 - Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by DANIEL ACUñAIssue #35 - Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by AMY REEDERAction Figure Variant CoverS by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER• Two issues featuring tales of the Star Wars underworld!• First, Sana and Lando join forces on Coruscant to swindle some credits!• Then, Han and Chewie go back to smuggling…for a Hutt?!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, JOHN CASSADAY & MIKE DEODATO JR.Cover by ADI GRANOVWield your pencils, markers or crayons like a lightsaber and bring life to the world of one of the greatest villains of all: Darth Vader! For the Dark Lord is rendered here in 60 pages of crisp black-and-white, and he finds the lack of color disturbing! Vader is waiting for you to add shades to the legendary struggle between the Empire and the rebels — and he’s brought along more Star Wars bad guys, like Boba Fett, Jabba the Hutt and the all-new rogues: Doctor Aphra, BeeTee, Triple-Zero and Black Krrsantan! Feel the power of the dark side and go to town with your charcoals — or bring out the Sith Lord’s rarely seen lighter side with pastels! Use the Force, or press lightly! But whatever you do, join Vader, and together you can rule this coloring book!120 PGS./All Ages …$9.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90822-5