Marvel has sent out solicitations for their October 2017 titles, including 7comics and 8 trade paperbacks!Charles Soule (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A)Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINADarth Vader…meet THE INQUISITORIUS!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99(of 4)KELLY THOMPSON (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A)CoverS by PAUL RENAUDVariant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ (Issue #3)Variant Cover by MIKE MAYHEW (Issue #3)Variant Cover by ROD REIS (Issue #4)Variant Cover by ELSA CHARRETIER (Issue #4)Movie Variant Cover Also Available (Issues #3 & 4)• Phasma and Pilot are in disguise!• After tracking down a First Order officer to a mysterious planet, Captain Phasma finds herself leading a new army against a new threat.• Find out how the biggest and baddest officer of the Galactic First Order makes her way across the galaxy before she reunites with her team in THE LAST JEDI.32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99JASON AARON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)Cover by MIKE MAYHEWAction Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD• SCAR Squadron is back...with their deadliest attack yet!40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99KIERON GILLEN (W) • KEV WALKER (A)Cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMAStar Wars 40th AnniversaryVariant Cover by RAHZZAH• Doctor Aphra's had a plan to auction off an artificial Jedi intelligence in order to make some major credits.• Unfortunately, things haven't exactly gone according to plan…• Darth Vader is back, and our rogue archaeologist is less dead than he thought he had left her.32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99CHARLES SOULE (W)ANGEL UNZUETA (A)Cover by PHIL NOTOStar Wars 40th AnniversaryVariant Cover by BRIAN LEVEL• General Leia Organa gave Poe Dameron an important task...• ...locate the mysterious Lor San Tekka!• And our hero may be closer than he thinks!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99(of 5)MATT OWENS (W) • DENYS COWAN (A)Cover by JESUS SAIZVariant Cover byJULIAN TOTINO TEDESCOStar Wars 40th AnniversaryVariant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY• Mace and his squad's first mission of the newly begun Clone Wars continues!• What do the Separatists want with the planet of Hissrich?• Can Mace overcome mercenary droid AD-W4 to stop them?32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99Written by CHUCK WENDIGPenciled by LUKE ROSS & MARC LAMINGCover by PHIL NOTOON SALE NOVEMBER 2017It's been three decades since the Rebel Alliance destroyed the Death Star and toppled the Galactic Empire — but now, on the remote planet of Jakku, there is a stirring in the Force. A young scavenger named Rey, a deserting stormtrooper named Finn, an ace pilot named Poe and a dark apprentice named Kylo Ren — their lives are about to collide as the awakening begins. Writer Chuck Wendig (Star Wars: Aftermath) and artists Luke Ross (HERCULES) and Marc Laming (PLANET HULK) take us back into the saga of a lifetime! Collecting STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS ADAPTATION #1-6.144 PGS./Rated T …$19.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90203-2Written by JEREMY BARLOWPenciled by JUAN FRIGERICover by CHRIS SCALFON SALE NOVEMBER 2017Getting cut in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi and being rejected by his former Sith Master Darth Sidious isn’t going to defeat Darth Maul. In fact, it only makes him mad enough to take on the galaxy — alongside an army of Mandalorians! After forming the Shadow Collective — a criminal organization composed of the Hutts, Black Sun, Mandalorians and fearsome Nightbrothers — Maul wages war against Darth Sidious and his generals, Count Dooku and General Grievous! Adapted from unproduced teleplays for Season Six of The Clone Wars TV series, this is the final chapter planned for Darth Maul’s saga. Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL — SON OF DATHOMIR #1-4 and material from STAR WARS TALES #7-9.136 PGS./Rated T …$15.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90846-1Written by KELLY THOMPSONPenciled by MARCO CHECCHETTOCover by PAUL RENAUDAs the excitement ramps up for December’s Star Wars Episode VIII The Last Jedi, journey back to the final moments of Star Wars Episode VII The Force Awakens and the destruction of Starkiller Base to learn the fate of one of the film’s fan-favorite characters: Captain Phasma! Captured by the Resistance and thrown into a garbage masher, Phasma must escape a doomed world — and plot her revenge! Follow the chrome-adorned warrior from the site of the First Order’s biggest defeat to the doorstep of this holiday season’s biggest blockbuster! Written by Kelly Thompson (HAWKEYE, STAR WARS ANNUAL) and drawn by Marco Checchetto (STAR WARS: SHATTERED EMPIRE, STAR WARS: SCREAMING CITADEL), Captain Phasma will recondition you to love the First Order! Collecting JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI — CAPTAIN PHASMA #1-4.112 PGS./Rated T+ …$16.99ISBN: 978-0-7851-9455-2Written by CHARLES SOULEPenciled by ANGEL UNZUETACover by PHIL NOTOEven Resistance soldier Poe Dameron deserves a day off to meet an old friend. But what happens when that old friend is the famed journalist Suralinda Javos, and she has a secret story about the evil First Order? Mayhem ensues, that’s what! Then, it’s a sad day for the members of the Resistance as they mourn the loss of a fallen comrade. But their fight is far from over — the First Order must be stopped! And Captain Phasma knows just how to get Terex to toe the line. But who is Malarus — and what does she want? Meanwhile, the Resistance is running dangerously low on supplies. Poe and Black Squadron are on the case! But maybe they could do with some new recruits? Follow the continuing adventures of the galaxy’s greatest pilot! Collecting STAR WARS: POE DAMERON #7 and #14-19.160 PGS./Rated T …$19.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90742-6Written by JAN STRNAD, RON MARZ, HENRY GILROY, TIM TRUMAN, MARK SCHULTZ, RYDER WINDHAM & MOREPenciled by ANTHONY WINN, JAN DUURSEMA,RODOLFO DAMAGGIO, STEVE CRESPO, GALEN SHOWMAN, ROBERT TERANISHI, MARTIN EGELAND & MORECover by DREW STRUZANON SALE NOVEMBER 2017An Empire on the rise — a Rebellion on the horizon! The conflict that will grip the galaxy for generations begins here, with an adaptation of Star Wars Episode I The Phantom Menace and tales starring its major players! Anakin Skywalker is a boy with a dark destiny! Jedi Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi has much to learn from his master, Qui-Gon Jinn! Teenage Queen Amidala faces exile! And Sith Lord Darth Maul must strike down the biggest obstacle in his Master’s way! Plus: Mace Windu, Yoda, Jar Jar Binks and more! Collecting STAR WARS (1998) #0-3; STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL #1-4; STAR WARS: EPISODE I — THE PHANTOM MENACE #1/2 and #1-4; STAR WARS: EPISODE I — ANAKIN SKYWALKER, QUEEN AMIDALA, QUI-GON JINN and OBI-WAN KENOBI; and material from STAR WARS (1998) #4-6 and STAR WARS TALES #3, #5, #7, #14 and #20.496 PGS./Rated T …$39.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90790-7Written by CHARLES SOULEPenciled by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLICover by JIM CHEUNGThe most fearsome villain of all time returns with a brand-new series! Picking up where Star Wars Episode III Revenge of the Sith ends, follow Darth Vader as he receives his legendary red lightsaber and begins his ruthless rise! Anakin Skywalker is now more machine than man. Having lost everything once dear to him, he must forge a new future — as a Dark Lord of the Sith! Join Darth Vader as he learns the way of Darth Sidious and his newly formed Empire — the way of the dark side. And on his first mission, Vader sets his sights on a Jedi who avoided Order 66, a Master who’s long lived in seclusion — one more powerful than any he has faced before! Nobody said the path to power was going to be easy. Collecting DARTH VADER (2017) #1-6.144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90744-0Written by JASON AARON & JASON LATOURPenciled by SALVADOR LARROCA & MICHAEL WALSHCover by MIKE MAYHEWYour favorite rebel rabble-rousers run riot across the galaxy! Luke Skywalker finally gets the alone time he’s been after with Princess Leia — unfortunately, it comes while they’re stranded on a desert island! In tales of the Star Wars underworld, Sana and Lando join forces on Coruscant to swindle some credits, and Han and Chewie go back to smuggling…for a Hutt?! Then, when the Alliance starts the search for a new secret base, Han leads Leia to scope out a hideout only he knows…only to find a group of killers who want him dead! But what about the droids? The Empire has held Threepio captive for far too long — and now his faithful friend is taking action. That’s right — it’s Artoo to the rescue! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #33-37 and ANNUAL #3.144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90553-8Written by JODY HOUSER & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKIPenciled by EMILIO LAISO, OSCAR BAZALDUA, PAOLO VILLANELLI & FERNANDO BLANCOCover by PHIL NOTOON SALE DECEMBER 2017The Rebellion is here! The Rogue One crew makes the leap from the big screen to the comic-book page in this action-packed adaptation! All looks lost for the galaxy when the Empire’s new super-weapon is discovered. Any insurgency will quickly be thwarted by the devastating new Death Star! But maybe there’s hope for the Rebel cause when Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor lead a crew of new heroes on a desperate mission to steal the plans to the planet-destroying threat! A crucial tale in the Star Wars saga is told at last! Plus: In an all-new story, flash back to the ill-tempered first me1eting between Cassian and scene-stealing droid K-2SO! Collecting STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE ADAPTATION #1-6 and STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE — CASSIAN & K-2SO ANNUAL #1.176 PGS./Rated T …$19.99ISBN: 978-0-7851-9457-6