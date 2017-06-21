



(of 4)KELLY THOMPSON (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A)CoverS by PAUL RENAUDISSUE #1 - VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKSISSUE #1 - BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKSISSUE #1 - FUNKO VARIANT COVER BY DIEGO OLORTEGUIISSUE #1 - WHERE’S PHASMA VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCKISSUE #1 - HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAULINA GANUCHEAUISSUE #1 - YOUNG VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNGISSUE #1 - BLANK & MOVIE VARIANT COVERS ALSO AVAILABLEISSUE # 2 - VARIANT COVER BY TBAISSUE # 2 - VARIANT COVER BY GREG HILDEBRANDTISSUE # 2 - MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLEAs the excitement ramps up for this December’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, come back with us to the final moments of The Force Awakens and the destruction of Starkiller Base to learn the fate of Captain Phasma! Captured by the Resistance and thrown into a garbage masher, we follow the chrome-adorned warrior from the site of the First Order’s biggest defeat to the doorstep of this holiday season’s biggest blockbuster! Written by Kelly Thompson (HAWKEYE, STAR WARS ANNUAL 2016) and drawn by Marco Checchetto (STAR WARS: SHATTERED EMPIRE, STAR WARS: SCREAMING CITADEL), Captain Phasma will recondition you to love Star Wars again!32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99Charles Soule (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A/C)Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON• He began his journey as a Jedi with wonder and hope.• Now it is time to put away childish things.• Vader’s first and most vital test as a Sith concludes.32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99(of 6)JODY HOUSER (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A)Cover by PHIL NOTO• Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor, along with their ragtag team of Rebel activists, are on the hunt for the Imperial Death Star plans.• But the Empire is not going to back down without a fight.• Will the Rebels succeed? Or with the Empire destroy them without batting an eye?• Read the conclusion of the epic blockbuster film!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99JASON AARON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)Cover by MIKE MAYHEWAction Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS• The Empire has held Threepio captive for far too long.• There’s no way they are prepared to deal with this rescue.• That’s right — Artoo is ready to take action!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99KIERON GILLEN (W) • KEV WALKER (A)Cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMAStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by NICK ROCHEVADER IS BACK!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99JASON LATOUR (W) • MICHAEL WALSH (A/C)Variant Cover by ROD REIS• The Rebel Alliance is on the lookout for a new secret base!• Rebellion leader Princess Leia goes with Han Solo to scope out a secret hideout only he knows…• …as well as the group of killers who want him dead!40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A)Cover by PHIL NOTOStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE• Black Squadron is reunited once again…•…and together they share a common goal…• The First Order must be stopped!• But at what cost?32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99(of 5)MATTHEW OWENS (W) • DENYS COWAN (A)Cover by JESUS SAIZStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by ADI GRANOVVARIANT COVER BY TBA• On a planet of near-perpetual darkness, the Jedi must bring light.• Mace finds both his faith and skill tested.• For is it truly the place of the Jedi to go to war?32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99Written by KIERON GILLEN & JASON AARONPenciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO, ANDREA BROCCARDO & SALVADOR LARROCACover by MARCO CHECCHETTOA rebel pilot and a rogue archaeologist delve side by side into the galaxy’s darkest shadows as Luke Skywalker reluctantly joined forces with Doctor Aphra! The not-so-good Doctor will make Luke an offer he can’t afford to refuse, leading him to a rare gathering at the heart of the infamous Screaming Citadel! Will Luke find what he’s looking for? Can Aphra be trusted? Or will they both wind up victims of the Citadel’s queen? And as the unlikely duo enters the lair of one of the most powerful, reclusive and dangerous women in the galaxy, can Han and Leia be far behind them? Collecting STAR WARS: THE SCREAMING CITADEL #1, STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #7-8 and STAR WARS (2015) #31-32.136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90678-8