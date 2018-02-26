Watch ILM's Behind The Magic Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Creating Supreme Leader Snoke
Take a look behind the magic at the Oscar nominated Visual Effects of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In this clip we get a closer look at the motion capture performance by Andy Serkis and the incredible work by ILM Artists to bring Snoke to life.
