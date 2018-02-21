TheForce.net
The Last Jedi

Watch ILM's Behind The Magic Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Bombing Run

Posted by Dustin on February 21, 2018 at 07:07 PM CST

Take a look behind the magic at the Oscar nominated Visual Effects of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In this clip we see what kind of damage a single rebel can inflict on the empire.



