Watch ILM's Behind The Magic Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Bombing Run
Take a look behind the magic at the Oscar nominated Visual Effects of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In this clip we see what kind of damage a single rebel can inflict on the empire.
Related Stories:
Watch ILM's Behind The Magic Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Battle of Crait
Watch ILM's Behind The Magic Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Creating Supreme Leader Snoke
Watch ILM's Behind The Magic Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - The Hanger
The Wilhelm Scream Has Been Retired & Replaced In Star Wars Film
Lucasfilm Auctions Screen Used First Order Helmets And A Porg Maquette
Another Series Of Star Wars Films Announced!