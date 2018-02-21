TheForce.net
TheForce.net
Jedi Council Movies Television Literature Games Fandom Podcasts
Home Contact About Forums Movies Television Literature Games Fandom Podcast
Star Wars

The Wilhelm Scream Has Been Retired & Replaced In Star Wars Film

Posted by Dustin on February 21, 2018 at 09:42 AM CST

We just learned some interesting news from ABC regarding the sound bite know as "The Wilhem Scream". It is no longer being used in Star Wars films per Mathew Wood.

“In this movie, we decided to move from the Wilhelm scream,” revealed Matthew Wood, the supervising sound editor on “The Last Jedi” and all-around "Star Wars" audio guru at Skywalker Sound in Nicasio, California. “We’re letting the past die, as Kylo Ren says.”



Not only has the scream been retired, it has been replaced with something new.

“We’ve started another scream that we like,” Wood told ABC News. “It’s actually been in this film and ‘Rogue One,’ and some other films that are not ‘Star Wars’-related. But it’s our own little calling card.”

Wood won’t say where the new scream appears in “The Last Jedi” or “Rogue One,” preferring to let fans discover it for themselves. He won’t even say what the scream is called.



So get busy trying to find the new one everybody, and before you go, watch the music video below of "That Calls For A Wilhelm Scream" by Possible Oscar.




Click here for the full article with Matt Wood at ABC.

Related Stories:

Watch ILM's Behind The Magic Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Bombing Run
Watch The Force Of Sound

Awesome Con

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY OPENS INCountdown

Movie News

Creating Crystal Foxes For Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Director And The Jedi: Rian And Carrie
Mark Hamill Tears Up For Yoda

Television News

Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns
Taylor Gray On Ezra Bridger

Literature News

Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
Jedi Journals: March 2018
Daniel Jose Older Talks Star Wars: Last Shot

Jedi Council Forums

Why Jedi Never See Their Families... (one shot, humor, complete)
Fleet Junkie Flagship- The technical discussions of the GFFA (Capital Ships thread Mk. II)
What did Luke Skywalker do in between Episodes 5 and 6?
LOTF - First Time Read Thread

The ForceCast
The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns
Rebels Roundtable For The Series Finale
The Forcecast: March 2nd-Rian Johnson Speaks

Game News

What Is Star Wars Resistance?
Star Wars: Force Collection Shuts Down This April
More Star Wars Legends Characters Coming Back

Fandom News

Is It Time For A Non-Human Lead?
Watch Mark Hamill's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony From A Fans Perspective
Rogue One VHS Commercial

Rebelscum.com

Star Wars Birthdays

Upcoming Birthdays in next 10 Days
3/14 - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Special Edition (1997)
3/16 - Alan Tudyk
3/19 - Dermot Crowley

Star Wars Literature Podcasting

TFN Book Reviews

The Clone Wars

STAR WARS REBELS

LEGO FREEMAKERS

FORCES OF DESTINY

TFN FAN FILMS

Indiana Jones Podcasting

Contact | About | TFN 2.0 Archives
Privacy | Disclaimer
2018 TFN, LLC.