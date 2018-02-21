The Wilhelm Scream Has Been Retired & Replaced In Star Wars Film

Posted by Dustin on

We just learned some interesting news from ABC regarding the sound bite know as "The Wilhem Scream". It is no longer being used in Star Wars films per Mathew Wood.





“In this movie, we decided to move from the Wilhelm scream,” revealed Matthew Wood, the supervising sound editor on “The Last Jedi” and all-around "Star Wars" audio guru at Skywalker Sound in Nicasio, California. “We’re letting the past die, as Kylo Ren says.”

“We’ve started another scream that we like,” Wood told ABC News. “It’s actually been in this film and ‘Rogue One,’ and some other films that are not ‘Star Wars’-related. But it’s our own little calling card.”



Wood won’t say where the new scream appears in “The Last Jedi” or “Rogue One,” preferring to let fans discover it for themselves. He won’t even say what the scream is called.





Not only has the scream been retired, it has been replaced with something new.So get busy trying to find the new one everybody, and before you go, watch the music video below of "That Calls For A Wilhelm Scream" by Possible Oscar.