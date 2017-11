The first card in the Topps Star Wars Countdown to Episode 8 card is live. It went up late yesterday afternoon.Each card in the 20-card set is only available for 24 hours. The first card will come down at 5 PM ET today. Topps will only print the number of cards that were purchased. A new card will go up every weekday through the premiere of The Last Ledi.Here’s the link: https://www.topps.com/shop-entertainment-brands/countdown-to-episode-eight.html/