Topps Star Wars: A New Hope Black & White Trading Card Unboxing

Posted by Dustin on







2018 TOPPS STAR WARS BLACK AND WHITE A NEW HOPEEach 2018 Topps Star Wars Black and White A New Hope box includes 1 Autograph Card or Sketch Card Per Box!Introducing Topps STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE Black & White Trading Cards!Featuring stunning black-and-white photography from the original, classic 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope!Look for 150 base cards & 4 insert sets to collect!PRODUCT BREAKDOWNBASE CARDSBase Cards: 150 base cards feature rare black & white photography from Star Wars: A New Hope!BASE CARD PARALLELSSepia Parallel (1 per pack)Blue Parallel (1:4 packs)Green Parallel #d to 99Purple Parallel #d to 25Red Parallel #d to 10Metal Parallel Numbered 1-of-1INSERT CARDSLook for 4 insert sets to collect!Behind The Scenes: A look at the happenings on the set of Star Wars: A New Hope.Concept Art: Black & white concept artwork from Star Wars: A New Hope.Iconic Characters: The most important characters in the galaxy far, far away.Posters: Various versions of the movie posters for Star Wars: A New Hope.AUTOGRAPHS & SKETCH CARDSTopps Star Wars: A New Hope Black & White features one autograph or sketch card guaranteed per box!Look for rare dual autograph and triple autograph cards featuring key character groupings from Star Wars: A New Hope.Autograph Parallels Include:Blue Parallel #d to 99Green Parallel #d to 25Purple Parallel #d to 10Red Parallel Numbered 1-of-16-PERSON AUTOGRAPHLook for one ultra-rare 6-person autograph to chase!