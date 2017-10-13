Check Out Our Merch Shop!

Finally! After waiting for what seems like an eternity, the final trailer for The Last Jedi has arrived.Ryan and Daniel are joined by Savanna Kiefer and Charlotte Errity to break down the trailer. They discuss themes, scenes, misdirection, and of course the most important debate--Porgs vs Ice Foxes.The guys also play your voicemails and dig into a Yahoo interview with Rian Johnson.