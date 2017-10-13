Probe
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
The Forcecast: October 13th-The Trailer Is Here
Posted by Ryan on October 13, 2017 at 06:04 AM CST
Finally! After waiting for what seems like an eternity, the final trailer for The Last Jedi has arrived.

Ryan and Daniel are joined by Savanna Kiefer and Charlotte Errity to break down the trailer. They discuss themes, scenes, misdirection, and of course the most important debate--Porgs vs Ice Foxes.

The guys also play your voicemails and dig into a Yahoo interview with Rian Johnson.

