Contact Us!

Be prepared for an ACTION-PACKED episode this week on The ForceCast!First, Daniel takes us through the headlines as Mark Hamill may have slipped up and revealed the date of the next trailer for The Last Jedi. Also, we finally have official details on Star Wars Rebels Season 4's release schedule.Then, the guys turn the floor over to the listeners, as they play your voicemails and discuss what you want to discuss. They go deep into the Rebels schedule, and discuss their final thoughts on J.J. Abrams' return.Taylor Gray, the voice of Ezra Bridger on Rebels, joins Ryan to preview season 4 and so much more.Daniel and Ryan discuss Ron Howard's social media posts and what that means for the Han Solo film's promotion.Finally, Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith, the two founders of TheForce.Net, join the guys to discuss the birth of the original Star Wars fansite. It was 20 years ago this week that the site was registered.