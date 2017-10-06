Check Out Our Merch Shop!

This week on The ForceCast, Ryan and Daniel are talking all things The Last Jedi.First Ryan opens the show with news about his family, and some housekeeping notes about the network.Then, Daniel goes into headlines, which feature news about Battlefront II, the rumored date of the new trailer, and a story about Kelly Marie Tran.The listener feedback this week is about the fate of Ezra Bridger as we get closer to season 4. The guys then discuss the trailer possibly coming on Monday, and The Last Jedi's rumored runtime.