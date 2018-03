Star Wars Rebels Sneak Peek: "Here We Go"

Posted by Dustin on

Star Wars Rebels returns February 26, 2018 (9:00 10:00 p.m. ET/PT) with two more back to back episodes!





In "Wolves and a Door" - Ezra leads the Ghost crew back to the Jedi Temple on Lothal where they discover that the Empire has diabolical plans for the powerful secrets it holds.