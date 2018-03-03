TheForce.net
Enfys Nest

Solo Villain Name Revealed

Posted by Dustin on March 3, 2018 at 11:18 AM CST

The character facing off against Han Solo in the header image above has a name. The name is "Enfys Nest" and was discovered by Yakface.com. Initial reports from MSW had it as "Emlys Nest" which made it sound like a location rather than a character.

Click here for the story on the discovery, and to see a few more images.

UPDATED! - PHOTOS REMOVED PER REQUEST.


Phot Removed

One of these days I'd love to sit in on the meeting where they come up with these names.

