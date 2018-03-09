Solo Theater Lobby Display Let's You Sit In The Seat Of The Falcon
Watch this time lapse video clip of the massive cardboard creation being built!
Prepare to make the jump into hyperspace. Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters on May 25. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/Mf39OAGW7M— Star Wars (@starwars) March 9, 2018
Related Stories:
Recording Has Begun On The Solo Score
Jon Favreau's Solo Character Name Revealed!
Did Disney Jack The Design For The Solo Posters From Sony Music Albums?
Solo Cinema Concession Stand Packaging Products
Solo Villain Name Revealed