Rebels Roundtable is BACK!This time, Ryan and Daniel are joined by Charlotte and Caitlin of Skytalkers to preview all things season 4.They discuss the previous three seasons, and storylines that they would like to see wrapped up. The foursome then discuss characters and their possible fates in the show.Make sure and check out The Skytalkers at Skytalkers.com