The Forcecast is BACK!
Brand new hosts, Ryan and Daniel (Formerly of Podcast 66), bring in the new era of the Forcecast!
The guys open the show discussing the return of the show, and try and answer all of your questions regarding what is happening with all of this.
Then, Daniel take us through the top stories of the weekend coming out of Force Friday II.
Ryan had the chance to chat with Claudia Gray, author of the new book Leia: Princess Of Alderaan
. They talk about the book, the character of Leia, and more about her approach to writing the novel.
Ryan and Daniel then break down the news in more in-depth. They discuss Force Friday II, and how Hasbro could approach the event differently.
The guys also talk about Rian Johnson's Instagram post featuring a post-production sneak peek, Han Solo casting news, and Rebels season four premiere date.
Johnamarie Macias from TheWookieeGunner.com
and Star Scavengers joins the show to discuss all things Freemaker Adventures.Listen Now!