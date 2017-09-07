Check Out Our Merch Shop!

Two shows in one week?Two shows in one week!In their second show this week, Ryan and Daniel open the show by thanking everyone who sent them positive notes about their return to podcasting and the return of The ForceCast.In headlines this week, the Star Wars news is dominated by the exit of Episode IX director, Colin Trevorrow, from the project.Then the guys are joined by their good friend Charlotte Errity from the Skytalkers Podcast to recap Dragon Con 2018. Charlotte fills the guys in on all of the Star Wars events that took place last weekend. Then the three of them start the campaign to make Dragon Con 2018 the de facto Star Wars Celebration next year.After that, they break down the third straight directorial exit from Star Wars movies. What happened? What do we know?The guys try and make sense of all of this, and caution fans not to worry about this decision. R & D then give their picks for who they think should replace Colin Trevorrow on Episode IX.Be sure and give YOUR feedback on Episode IX and who should take over!