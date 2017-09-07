Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
9/10 - Jay Laga'aia
9/10 - Keira Wingate

Probe
Droid
Poll
What character(s) are you most looking forward to seeing in The Last Jedi?
Luke Skywalker
Rey
Snoke
Chewbacca
Praetorian Guard
Finn
Poe
Rose
BB-9E
PORGS
Current Results

The Forcecast: September 8th-Colin Trevorrow Is OUT!
Posted by Ryan on September 7, 2017 at 08:26 PM CST
Two shows in one week?

Two shows in one week!

In their second show this week, Ryan and Daniel open the show by thanking everyone who sent them positive notes about their return to podcasting and the return of The ForceCast.

In headlines this week, the Star Wars news is dominated by the exit of Episode IX director, Colin Trevorrow, from the project.

Then the guys are joined by their good friend Charlotte Errity from the Skytalkers Podcast to recap Dragon Con 2018. Charlotte fills the guys in on all of the Star Wars events that took place last weekend. Then the three of them start the campaign to make Dragon Con 2018 the de facto Star Wars Celebration next year.

After that, they break down the third straight directorial exit from Star Wars movies. What happened? What do we know?

The guys try and make sense of all of this, and caution fans not to worry about this decision. R & D then give their picks for who they think should replace Colin Trevorrow on Episode IX.

Be sure and give YOUR feedback on Episode IX and who should take over!

Check Out Our Merch Shop!
  • Forcecast Store

    Listen Now!



    Download or Subscribe!



    More Resources:

    Contact Us!

    • STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

    The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
    The Forcecast: September 8th-Colin Trevorrow Is OUT!
    The Forcecast: September 4th-The Forcecast Is Back!
    Imperial Transmission: Citizen Reporting

    Rian Johnson Talks The Last Jedi With The New York Times
    New Topps Card Image Showcases Snoke
    Han Solo Director Ron Howard Posts More On Set Images

    The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
    Do you like the new canon?
    Agents of SHIELD Discussion Thread (and Slingshot webseries)
    ***GAME OF THRONES SURVIVAL BATTLE***
    Free Association Thread.

    Clone Wars Conversations Episode 8: Matt Lanter "The Chosen One"
    Trailer 2 Released For Fourth And Final Season Of Star Wars Rebels
    Star Wars Rebels Fourth And Final Season To Return October 16th
    Page Scans Of Empire Magazine's The Last Jedi Issue
    Empire Magazine Cover For October Features Rey And Luke From The Last Jedi
    New Star Wars Literature For Force Friday II
    Star Wars Literature Podcasting
    Jedi Journals: September 2017
    Jedi Journals: August 2017
    Jedi Journals: July 2017

    Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
    New Battlefront II Space Battles Commercial Leaked
    EA Taking Battlefront II To Gamescom
    The Forcecast: September 8th-Colin Trevorrow Is OUT!
    Star Wars Blips: Stowaway
    Clone Wars Conversations Episode 8: Matt Lanter "The Chosen One"
    Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
    Hasbro Photo Archive: The Last Jedi General Hux
    Hasbro Photo Archive: The Last Jedi C-3PO
    Hot Toys: MMS438 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Kylo Ren Collectible Figure
    ANOVOS: Stormtrooper Commander Helmet Accessory Almost Gone!

    Indiana Jones Podcasting
    IndyCast: Episode 254
    IndyCast: Episode 253
    IndyCast: Episode 252


    DISCLAIMER
    Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

    This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

    © Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

    		ABOUT US
    TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com.     		AFFILIATES
    TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

    If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

    If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

    If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

    For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

    		NAVIGATE
    Home
    Contact
    About
    Forums
    Movies
    Television
    Literature
    Games
    Fandom
    Book Reviews
    Star Wars Rebels Reviews
    The Clone Wars Reviews
    TFN News Archives

    Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
    		 CONNECT
    Twitter
    Facebook
    Instagram
    YouTube

    TRANSLATE