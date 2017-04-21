Upcoming Birthdays
Oscar Isaac Describes An 'Intense' Scene He Filmed With Carrie Fisher In 'The Last Jedi'
Posted by Ryan on April 21, 2017 at 08:40 AM CST
Fandom is buzzing after all the great reveals and that awesome trailer for The Last Jedi coming out of Star Wars Celebration. Sadly, one thing hanging around the movie is the fact that Carrie Fisher is no longer with us. Lucasfilm did a great job paying tribute to our princess at Celebration, but fans are still anxious to see her performance in VIII.

Oscar Isaac was not able to attend Celebration Orlando, but Business Insider caught up with him during a press tour for his new movie The Promise and he described a scene he got to do with Carrie Fisher:

"It was basically my first day [on set] and we did about 25 takes total. Half of them were on me and half of them were on her," Isaac, who plays the pilot Poe Dameron in the new "Star Wars" trilogy films, said. "I can't give anything away but there was a scene where there was some physicality there and it was shot just over and over and over. She relished the physicality of it, let me just say. It was pretty intense. It will be funny to see what they cut together based on that."


It sounds like Carrie will have some significant screen time in this movie and hopefully we get to see her show off her incredible talent one more time. This scene certainly seems like that might be the case.

The Last Jedi premieres December 15, 2017.
