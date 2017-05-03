New information has come to light regarding the beast nicknamed "space horse" as seen in the image above from the set of The Last Jedi.
From MSW
:
In Star Wars: The Last Jedi I have learned that the horse we used to call “The Space Horse” is actually called a “falthier.” They’re race horses. As we’ve noted previously, Canto Bight has gambling and we used to call it “the casino planet.” Well, the falthiers are high-dollar “race horses” on the world. The beige/brown falthiers were glimpsed last summer during filming on location in Dubrovnik. The head of the horse is sort of like a cross between a tauntaun and and the luck dragon from The Neverending Story.
