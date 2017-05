'Star Wars' Set Pics Reveal Alden Ehrenreich as a Young Han Solo (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/59i74evayP — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2017

TMZ have posted a nice gallery of images from the set of the upcoming yet untitled Han Solo film due to hit theaters this time next year. It the gallery you see young Han Solo, some background characters, and a bunch of what appears to be modified land speeders of sorts. Be sure to click here to check out the entire gallery NOW!